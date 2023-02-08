Genesee Co. retirees to retain their BCBS health insurance coverage

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County retirees feel like a burden has been lifted after learning they will keep their Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health insurance.

TV5 first reported in January that Genesee County retirees were facing the prospect of losing BCBS coverage after May 31.

“Having the board find a way to get a solution to this problem was really a big relief to me and a lot of members of our group,” said Jake VanWormer, president of the Genesee County Retirees Defense Association.

VanWormer received a letter from Genesee County stating that that BCBS is now providing a waiver to its policy that allows for coverage of the Genesee County retiree group.

The change by BCBS allows Genesee County retirees to have the option of using BCBS after May 31.

“We got a lot of retirees in our group that are suffering from some pretty serious medical conditions. And they were fairly frantic that they were gonna not be covered after May 31 and they truly didn’t know what they were going to do,” VanWormer said.

He said the group of retirees did everything they could to preserve their BCBS coverage.

“A lot of people stepped up. They wrote letters and made phone calls. They had family members make phone calls and write letters. And I think the pressure that was applied really helped the board to come around to this decision,” he said.

VanWormer is ready to put this chapter behind him. He said he never wants his fellow retirees to go through this again.

“We think, in the end, the right decision has been made. Now we hope they just leave it alone and let us live our lives because this is a lot of stress to have to go through,” VanWormer said.

Genesee County told its retirees that continued coverage will be driven by BCBS policy. Genesee County also said that regardless of any future decision by BCBS, Genesee County will continue to provide health insurance coverage to eligible retirees.

