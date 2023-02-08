Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Organizers are getting ready for the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in March after announcing the 2023 inductees.

On Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame held their first in-person event in three years at the Flint Public Library

At this event, the 2023 inductees to the Hall of Fame were announced.

The list includes four people for their accomplishments on the basketball court, two people for football, one for coaching, and one for boxing.

“We want to be inclusive; we want to recognize people for all of their accomplishments on the gridiron, on the basketball, on the baseball diamond, track -- anything concerning athletics,” said Anthony Alexander, president of the organization.

The Hall of Fame, which was founded in 1983, held its first induction ceremony in 1985.

The following is a full list of inductees:

Marty Embry, for basketball

Anthony Holliday, for coaching

Tim Littles, for boxing

Fernando Smith, for football

Robaire Smith, for football

Yvonne Thompson, for basketball

Kelvin Torbert, for basketball

Andre Wiley, for basketball

The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 26 at the Genesys Banquet Center.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.