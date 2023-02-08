Lawmakers hope to pass ‘human right to water’ act

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan lawmakers are hoping to pass the “human right to water” act to ensure all Michiganders have access to safe, clean, affordable water.

Between infrastructure, PFAS, and water shut offs, safe water has been hard to find in parts of the state, especially in mid-Michigan due to the Flint Water Crisis.

If passed the proposed “human right to water” act is set to give everyone a source of clean water.

“I think this is really an important step to address a significant concern in our state. So I’m excited about it,” said Anthony Spaniola, a resident of Oscoda.

Spaniola, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, said he is glad to see the bill being considered by lawmakers in Lansing.

“Because there are people all across the state who are suffering from both water that they can’t afford, water that’s not clean,” Spaniola said.

The measure calls for all state departments to employ all reasonable means in an effort to make sure everyone has the right to safe, clean, affordable, and accessible water.

State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet is a co-sponsor of the bill.

“There’s been a lot that’s happened over the last ten years that really make it clear that we have to put that and enshrine that in statute that state departments need to make that a priority,” McDonald Rivet said.

She said the legislation is intended to address barriers to safe, clean water.

“Some of them have to do with old pipes. Some of them have to do economic fragility among families and in communities. All of those things have to be considered, which is why the bill targets all state departments,” McDonald Rivet said.

She said she will work hard to make this proposed measure law.

“These are the things that I ran on, that my democratic colleagues ran on. Senator Cherry in Flint is also a co-sponsor of this bill. It is really important,” McDonald Rivet said.

Similar bills have failed in previous legislatures, but now that Democrats control all three branches of the state government Spaniola said he thinks it will be different this time around.

“Clean, affordable drinking water was actually a campaign promise of a lot of candidates for the state legislature. And so again, I’m optimistic. I think there’s a good chance that this moves,” he said.

The “human right to water” act, also known as Senate Bill 25, was introduced in the Michigan Senate last month and referred to the Committee on Housing and Human Services.

