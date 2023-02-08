Man to serve 28 years in prison for assault, armed robbery

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who shot a woman at a Family Dollar on New Year’s Eve in 2022 has been sentenced to at least 28 years in jail and will be required to pay court fines.

James T. Johnson was charged with 12 felonies, including assault with intent to murder and armed robbery.

Investigators said Johnson walked into the store on East Genesee Avenue in Saginaw and shot 18-year-old Ariana Flynn in the face. Flynn survived the shooting.

On Feb. 6, 2023, Johnson was sentenced to a minimum of 240 months for armed robbery, 100 months for unlawful imprisonment, 24 months for felonious assault, 24 months for carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and 24 months for assault with intent to murder.

According to court records, Johnson is required to pay $470 in fees within 90 days.

Johnson received credit for 389 days already served.

A motion of nolle prosequi was granted by the court to dismiss assault with intent to murder charges and felony weapon charges without prejudice.

