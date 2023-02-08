Real life Rosie the Riveter honored for work in WWII

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A real life Rosie the Riveter is was some call the 100-year-old Bay City woman who was honored Wednesday for her work during WWII.

Volunteers from the American Rosie the Riveter Association surprised the trailblazer, Vera Gobeski, on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Sharp as a tack and witty as can be, the American Rosie the Riveter Association recognizes the working women of WWII.

“Paying a Rosie honor visit to a living Rosie is one of our favorite things to do. We want to thank these people from this great generation while they’re still with us to receive our gratitude,” said Jeannette Gutierrez, president of the Michigan Willow Run Chapter.

Gobeski worked at Dow Chemical in Bay City during WWII doing critical work for the war. She was one of the many women who stepped up to fill jobs left behind by men who enlisted to fight, her husband being one of them.

Gobeski, who has Hungarian roots, was born in Ohio before relocating to Bay City as a child. Shortly after having her first child, her husband was sent off to fight in the war. That’s when she started at Dow, making a whopping 80 cents an hour, which she said was good money at the time.

Gobeski said though she is surprised to receive the award, it’s about time.

“Really sitting on a cloud or something. I’m being honored after all these years,” she said.

And as she reminisced over the years, she said she is proud of the life she lived.

“I had a life; I’ve been traveling all over and raised my family,” Gobeski said.

Gobeski will also be honored at a ceremony on Rosie the Riveter day on March 21.

