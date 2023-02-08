Saginaw man dies after being ejected from vehicle during multi-vehicle crash on US-10

MONITOR TWP., MICH. (WNEM) – A Saginaw man is dead following a crash on US-10 Wednesday morning that involved multiple vehicles.

The crash happened about 6:40 a.m. on US-10 near the I-75 overpass.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2003 Dodge Dakota, a 39-year-old Saginaw man, was traveling westbound on US-10 when he lost control and struck the guard rail in the westbound lane of the overpass, Michigan State Police said.

Shortly after, a 2012 Dodge Ram heading westbound struck the Dodge Dakota, which caused a chain reaction crash with a 2005 Hummer and 2000 Volvo, MSP said.

While trying to avoid the initial crashes, two more westbound vehicles crashed, MSP said.

A total of six vehicles were involved in all the crashes.

The driver of the Dodge Dakota was ejected from the vehicle and died due to his injuries, MSP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, according to MSP.

The freeway has since been reopened and the incident remains under investigation.

