Soaking rain returns late tonight, brief period of icing possible for some

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful day around Mid-Michigan with highs surging well into the 40s, and we’ve had the sunshine to go along with it!

These temperatures aren’t what winter lovers probably want to see, especially when we just got back out onto the ice for fishing, but it’s hard to beat this for early February, even for just a break. But like usual, days like this don’t last forever this time of year and our next round of wet weather returns tomorrow morning.

While not everyone will experience it, another round of potential icing on roads is possible as we start the day Thursday.

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening, you have absolutely nothing to worry about when it comes to wet weather. Skies will gradually cloud up, but rain is not expected to return to the area until after midnight. Temperatures will stay in the middle 30s for most of the evening before some upper 20s and low 30s start popping up, especially in northern areas overnight. Winds will be light overnight, so wind chills shouldn’t be harsh.

Low temperatures tonight will fall below freezing in places. (WNEM)

With temperatures cooling off below the freezing mark in some areas, we’ll need to keep an eye on those temperatures as we start the commute on Thursday morning as rain moves in. Just like Tuesday, some icy roads are possible before temperatures warm up later in the morning thanks to freezing rain.

Rain will move in late tonight. (WNEM)

There may be some snow mixed in too, if we get cold enough.

The areas that have the best chance for slippery roads will be around the central and northern portions of our viewing area, roughly areas around US-10 and north. The map below gives a better look where the best chance for some slower road speeds will be tomorrow, with the areas shaded in gray.

Limited impacts generally suggest normal winter driving conditions. Slow down and use caution. (WNEM)

Although this won’t be a major ice storm, we saw some school closings on Tuesday, so it’s fair to say they may be possible once again. If you’re in the gray shaded area on the map above and you have a student, be sure to check our Closings page in the morning.

Thursday

Any freezing rain should end by late morning in the far north, around 10-11 AM, with a sooner ending in places like Mount Pleasant, Gladwin, etc. as temperatures come up above freezing. This should allow road conditions to improve.

Rain will be heavy at times Thursday morning. (WNEM)

Although any freezing rain would end, rain will still be a big part of the day Thursday. The rain coming through tomorrow morning especially, will be much heavier than the rain we’ve experienced lately. Some downpours are possible, which will likely lead to widespread rainfall totals between 0.75 and 1.00″, with some locations possibly exceeding that mark that get hit hardest.

Rain should slow down a bit in the afternoon, before picking back up. (WNEM)

The rain should let up a bit around lunchtime and become more scattered and lighter in the afternoon, but our chances for showers will go right through the evening hours Thursday. The areas that cool off the fastest, may see some snowflakes before things end completely.

Highs will be a mixed bag on Thursday, with areas near Flint possibly reaching the 50s, while areas in the far north near Houghton Lake and West Branch may only reach the middle 30s.

A huge temperature split is expected on Thursday. (WNEM)

Winds will have the chance to be strong tomorrow, with gusts possibly exceeding 30 miles per hour. Those winds will start easterly, and turn more southwesterly and westerly through the day.

Mostly dry weather should take over Thursday night into Friday. Lows will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s, so we’ll need to keep an eye on our coldest locations for road conditions.

We should easily see over 0.50" of rain with this event, and some could exceed 1". (WNEM)

