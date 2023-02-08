Spirit welcome Otters for first time in 2022-2023

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (25-20-2-0) continue a four-game home stand as they host the Erie Otters (16-26-1-4) Wednesday, February 8, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

This game is a rescheduled matchup from December 17.

Tickets:

Ticketmaster

Phone: (989) 497-7747

In-Person: Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State St.), Dow Event Center Box Office

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 466

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Time:

Saginaw lost 5-1 to the Ottawa 67′s Saturday, February 4, at the Dow Event Center. Zayne Parekh scored the lone goal for Saginaw and Mitchell Smith and Joey Willis both earned a helper on the play.

Box Score & Highlights

Erie was shutout 4-0 by the Oshawa Generals Sunday, February 5, at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario. Goaltender Kyle Downey made 17 saves on 21 shots in the loss.

Box Score & Highlights

This Season:

Saginaw and Erie have played two of the four scheduled meetings so far, with both teams taking one game apiece. On October 15, the Otters won in overtime at home. Malcom Spence scored two goals, including the game winner. Jacob Gibbins stopped 19 of 22 shots for Erie. Roberto Mancini scored two goals and Andrew Oke made 26 saves on 30 shots.

The Spirit bounced back in a big way, defeating the Otters 8-3 at Erie Insurance Arena on December 6th. Christian Kyrou earned two assists and Nolan Lalonde made 25 saves on 33 shots. Six Spirit players earned two or more points, including Hunter Haight who netted two goals and two assists. Andrew Oke backstopped Saginaw to the win with 24 saves on 27 shots.

Players to Watch:

Spirit forward Dean Loukus has been a model of consistency in the past ten games, recording 11 points (3G, 8A) in that time frame. The Michigan native is also tied for the team lead in assists (29) with Michael Misa. The 15-year-old Misa has piled up 21 goals and 29 assists for 50 points in his rookie campaign. His numbers lead Saginaw in goals in points, while he tops OHL rookies in points and assists. Andrew Oke holds top goaltender marks for his team with a 3.35 goals against average (GAA) and a .887 save percentage (SV%).

Brett Bressette’s 36 points and 23 assists are the most for Erie skaters. Carey Terrance leads his team with 20 goals. Kyle Downey has the best goaltending marks for the Otters, posting a 3.41 GAA and a .881 SV%.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Erie has two (2) players with NHL ties, including Liam Gilmartin (San Jose) and Nolan Lalonde (Columbus- FA).

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.