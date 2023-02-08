Sun & 40s for Wednesday before the next round of rain Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Quieter weather has been settling in since Tuesday evening, leading into the sun and warmer temperatures for today. If you like winter sports or work in snow removal, we are definitely with you in that this weather hasn’t been very cooperative, but there’s still some winter left so we’re hoping see a little more snow fly before spring rolls in!

Thursday sees the next round of rain and wind return to Mid-Michigan. All facets of the forecast are still on track for that storm system, it’s set to be quite a soaking rain, especially at this time of year!

Today

As you head off to the bus stops and your commute, conditions are very nice! Temperatures are straddling the 30 degree mark and the wind is light. Skies have also cleared up which will allow a sunny start to the day! We’ll continue with mostly sunny skies, then high clouds start to move in during the afternoon. Highs will make their way up to 45 degrees with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clouds will continue to build into the overnight with rain starting late. That rain will move in from the south. There could be some wintry mix or freezing rain at the onset of the rain (especially up north), but temperatures will rise rapidly into Thursday morning. Temperatures only fall to around 32 degrees tonight. The wind will start southerly and shift to the east overnight with a speed of 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Soaking Rain & Windy

The next storm system enters the Great Lakes bringing a lot of rain (especially at this time of year), and some gusty winds. First with the rain, that will move in from the south and be around for the morning drive and bus stops. You’ll want to have your rain gear heading out the door. Moderate to heavy rainfall rates are likely to be observed during the morning timeframe too. There could be a brief window of wintry mix or freezing rain at the onset, but with temperatures warming and converting to rain, icy impacts will be short-lived.

Around noon is when there’s expected to be a lull in the rain that will last a few hours. This is the dry slot working into Mid-Michigan. The late-afternoon (around 4 to 5 PM) is when more scattered rain showers will move back in. These will be lighter, then see a transition to snowfall in our northern counties after-dark. Snow accumulations will be minimal, mostly just on grassy or elevated surfaces.

Rainfall totals will add up to between 0.50″ and 1″+. It is likely that locations around the Tri-Cities, directly south of the Saginaw Bay, and into Mt. Pleasant, Shepherd, Alma, and Ithaca, see the highest totals (with the likeliest chance of exceeding the 1″ mark too). If you tend to have a leaky basement at this time of year or drainage issues around your house, it’s a good idea to check sump pumps and any drainage routes you have today!

The wind is also going to ramp up with this storm system moving in. Wind gusts from the east Thursday morning will be from 25 to 30 mph, but afternoon wind gusts will reach closer to 35 to 40 mph from the southwest. Into Thursday night wind gusts will slow closer to 25 mph, but the entire Thursday timeframe will be breezy/windy.

The weekend is shaping up to be quiet and pleasant, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

