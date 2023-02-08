Threat to Swartz Creek High School under investigation

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are trying to find the source of a threat made to Swartz Creek Community Schools after deeming it non-credible.

Tuesday evening, an email with a potential threat to Swartz Creek High School was sent to one of the school district’s staff members, Superintendent Rodney R. Hetherton said.

Metro Police found the threat non-credible, but swept the building with detection dogs as a precaution, Hetherton said. The search began around 10 p.m. and ended before midnight. The building was considered all-clear and then securely alarmed.

According to Hetherton, police are investigating the identity of the email origination for potential prosecution of false threats against a school.

“It is unfortunate that students and staff have to deal with threats. I know that it causes much undo anxiety and uneasiness. Please know we take all threats seriously and will continue to do so,” Hetherton said. “The security and safety of our students and staff are our top priority.”

The superintendent is encouraging parents to have age-appropriate conversations with their children about what to do when they hear threats and to tell an adult at the school if there are threats.

The threat at Swartz Creek Community Schools follows others made Tuesday to school districts across the state, including Nouvel Catholic Central High School. Police said the other threats are “swatting incidents.” Swatting is when a prank call is made to emergency services in an attempt to dispatch law enforcement to a particular location. It is a crime.

