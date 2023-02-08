U-M Flint PD taking calls in downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan Flint Police Department is answering calls outside of the university area to assist the city of Flint Police Department.

“It frees up the city of Flint Police Department to answer calls outside of this area. Trying to make it a little bit easier on the city of Flint Police Department,” said officer James Wheeler.

The efforts of these officers are to help reduce crime and improve response times in the city.

From 4 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday, the U of M department will be the first responders to all 911 calls that occur within the bounds of Grand Traverse Street to Chavez Drive and Fifth Avenue to Court Street.

Officers are using what they call a “problem-oriented policing” approach.

“What that means basically figure out what the problem is. And then we find a solution for that problem. For example, if a house is calling all the time, and we have to respond and it’s contributing to the numbers in terms of crime, we figure out what’s driving people to call now what’s the problem? What’s the root cause?” said officer Nickoy Edwards.

The approach is not only solution-driven but more proactive.

“Taking care of some of those, what some would call, small quality of life issues before they can turn into big problems,” Wheeler said.

The partnership is providing Flint residents more help, and quicker.

“We’re right here. We are a minute away,” Wheeler said.

