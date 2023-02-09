Bay City community center looks for help after pipe burst

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A community center that assists others is now looking for help after a broken pipe flooded its donations with water on Sunday.

“On Sunday evening, opened the door to our pantry sorting room and literally found Niagara Falls,” said Marlene Mika, the operations manager at Great Lakes Dream Center in Bay City.

Mika said a broken pipe washed away a lot of donations.

“We lost a lot of the cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and paper towel,” Mika said.

She said some diapers were salvaged, but the same couldn’t be said for other items.

“We’re out of coats and blankets and gloves,” Mika said.

Great Lakes Dream Center in Bay City gives out material items like toilet paper, diapers, and shampoo to those in need, along with coats and blankets during the winter.

“We have over 300 people every week that are coming into our doors for the toilet paper, the car seats, the cleaning supplies, using our meeting space, sometimes for counseling service, sometimes they just need a place to get warm, someone to hear them because they’re having a difficult time,” Mika said.

She said she wants people to know the pantry is still open. She is meeting with the insurance adjuster on Monday to see what will be covered.

In the meantime, she said she is grateful to those who are willing to lend a helping hand.

“We have donations that have started coming in, people hearing about what’s happened, so we’re very thankful for everyone stepping up and doing what they can,” Mika said.

Even if you can’t donate, Mika said you can always volunteer. She said Great Lakes Dream Center is in need of financial donations, as well as toilet paper, paper towel, diapers, laundry soap, and cleaning supplies.

Click here for more information on how to help the Great Lakes Dream Center.

