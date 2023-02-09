Bay City State Park kicks off centennial celebration

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Lead Ranger Michael Barker said in the early 1920s, the area was called “Water Works Park,” but Bay City donated the land to the state.

At the time, they wanted to name it “Bay City Park,” but because the city donated the land, a commissioner protested that it needed to be named “Bay City State Park.”

That name remains 100 years later, as do guests coming to enjoy what the park has to offer.

“We do not realize how lucky we are to have this gem right in our own backyard. We don’t have to go hundreds of miles to experience the waterfall, the beach, the water, the forest, the trails. It’s all so wonderful,” said Lou Wilson, a member of the Friends of the Bay City State Park.

A banner celebrating the centennial was unveiled on one of the park’s signs, and more will be added across the park.

Bay City State Park officially turns 100-years-old in December, but events are planned throughout the year to commemorate the anniversary.

