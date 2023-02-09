Consumers Energy giving 30K thermostats to financially vulnerable customers

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy announced it is giving away 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to financially vulnerable customers to help with heating costs, the company announced on Thursday.

“Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures hopefully warm soon,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president and chief customer officer. “We’re excited to provide smart thermostats, which reduce energy waste, in addition to dollars that will keep people safe and warm in their homes.”

The company has been reaching out to vulnerable customers to promote the offer. You can learn more here.

This announcement comes after Consumers Energy announced in January it is contributing $25 million to help residents and businesses with energy bills.

“We are doing all we can at Consumers Energy to keep heating costs low in the first place, and we also are providing resources to help people use less energy,” Rich said.

These announcements come after several residents reported an increase in their heating bills. In January, the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $155 million rate increase for electric customers of Consumers Energy.

Financial assistance is available. If you need help, contact 211.

