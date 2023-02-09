DNR gives $14.2M in grants to 21 communities for outdoor recreation projects

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) awarded 21 communities, including several in mid-Michigan, $14.2 million to share for creating, renovating or redeveloping public recreation opportunities for residents and visitors.

The funds come through Michigan Spark Grants which were created to help communities whose economic opportunities and public health were most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants offer support for projects that provide safe, accessible public recreation facilities and spaces to improve people’s health, introduce new recreation experiences, build on existing park infrastructure and make it easier for people to enjoy the outdoors, the DNR said.

“Every Michigander in every community deserves access to the great outdoors to connect with nature, exercise, and spend time with friends and family,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “These Spark Grants will fund a variety of public recreation projects across our state, including accessible trails at a Flint park, a rebuilt splash pad in Muskegon, and new bike racks, picnic tables and benches at a park in Sault Ste. Marie.”

The DNR considered 462 applications requesting more than $280 million. The mid-Michigan locations that were awarded grants in the first round include:

Auburn: Auburn Park Fit & Fun Project - $312,400

Flint: St. John Street Neighborhood Memorial Park/Flint River Trail - $1,000,000

Grand Blanc: Physicians Park Playground - “Run for the Playground!” - $379,400

Lapeer: Linear Park Pathway Rehab - Rowden Park - $767,600

Sebewaing: Sebewaing Main Park Playground Renovation - $1,000,000

The DNR said it expects approximately $50 million in additional Michigan Spark Grants to be awarded later this year.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.