Family reunited with photo sold at estate sale

HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale.

A father and daughter duo now plan to preserve the photo.

The photo, from 1873, is of William Harvey Meredith, Steve Prater’s great-great grandfather.

“It’s family history when you can see something like that,” Steve Prater said.

For his daughter Alyssa Prater, Meredith is her great-great-great grandfather. The antique photo is a family heirloom passed down from generation to generation. It was last at Steve’s parents.

“I feel like it’s a cherishable thing,” Alyssa added.

It’s said a picture is worth a thousand words. The one of Meredith tells of a time that used to be.

“Something that had been handed down in the family for a while meant something to my mom,” Steve said. “The portrait ended up being sold at an estate sale at my mom and dad’s house.”

Alyssa said they were devastated when they saw the photo was missing from the wall.

It prompted this father-daughter duo to go on a mission of love to find that personal relic. It started with a haphazard post to a Facebook neighborhood group, asking for suggestions on where the photo could have gone. It reached plenty of feeds.

“I never posted something that blew up that much,” Alyssa said about her post. “It got tons of comments and over 100 shares.”

Her dad, his wife, and Alyssa made a plan to seek out the portrait.

“That was the night before, next we came up and started looking around,” Steve said.

Through suggestions on Facebook to perhaps pure intuition, Steve and Alyssa Prater started in Downtown Holly at Holly Antiques, to no avail.

“We looked all around and didn’t see it,” Steve said.

Deep inside, amongst the hundreds of collectibles, toys, furniture, records, and more, was the photo.

“Talked to Dave at the counter and five minutes later, Stephanie came out with the portrait,” Steve explained.

Stephanie was the one who bought the portrait at the estate sale. She is a vendor at the antique shop in Holly.

“Amazed, like I didn’t think we were going to find it,” Alyssa admits.

“I think Stephanie was an amazing person. She didn’t want anything but to get the picture back to me. I paid her what she paid for it,” Steve added.

It was $10.

Robbin Yalverton is the antique mall and joint floral shop’s owner.

“The fact this print came in, a family member saw it, pretty awesome,” Yelverton said. “I don’t know if we had that happen before. I’m glad they were able to reclaim their personal property.”

For Alyssa, it was a feeling of relief.

“I genuinely feel like it’s something that should be kept within the family. It’s our family history,” she said.

It’s tangible family history. Not only do they have the Meredith portrait, but on the back is a quick list of Meredith’s siblings and family members all the way up to Steve’s grandparents.

“You hear stories, like they used to work the railroad and died a long time ago. It’s family stories. And history. It’s really cool to be able to look back,” Steve said.

As for the Holly community stepping up and providing the Praters with copious amounts of antique store suggestions, Yelverton said, it’s not a surprise.

“We have lots of people involved in the community and to see them step up was not a surprise. It was very nice,” Yelverton added.

As for what’s next, Steve will preserve the portrait and eventually pass it down to Alyssa.

“It’s good to have it and not it be lost, so I’m happy,” Steve said.

