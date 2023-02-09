Former Flint police chief pleads no contest to illegal gambling charges

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Former Flint police chief William Barksdale pleaded no contest to charges related to illegal gambling.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) announced the charges on Thursday, Feb. 9.

On Feb. 8, Barksdale pleaded no contest to one count of gambling violations, a five-year felony, and one count of reckless use of a firearm, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Barksdale, along with his co-defendants Alvin and Adam Crossnoe, operated West Point Arcade located in Flint.

MGCB regulation officers visited the establishment in 2017 on suspected, alleged gambling activities without a casino license, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The officers were able to play casino-style games on computer stations in the arcade and at the conclusion of the games, they were paid in generic gift cards, according to the Attorney General’s Office. These activities fit the definition of gambling, which requires a license.

After obtaining a search warrant, MGCB officers discovered more than 80 firearms at the establishment, eight of which were determined to be sawed-off shotguns, the Attorney General’s Office said.

After their investigation, the officers forwarded the matter to the Attorney General’s Office for charges, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The three men were first charged in October 2018. The Crossnoes pleaded guilty in their respective cases in 2021.

Barksdale is set for sentencing on April 14 in Genesee County Circuit Court.

