Former teacher accused of sexual assault competent for trial

Eugene Pratt
Eugene Pratt(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Former mid-Michigan educator Eugene Pratt, who is accused of sexual assault, has been found competent to stand trial.

Pratt appeared in front of Genesee County District Court Judge Tabitha Marsh on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a review hearing. During the hearing, Pratt was found competent to stand trial for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charge stems from an incident that happened on June 1, 2013. A former student accused Pratt of sexual misconduct. At the time, Pratt was employed by Beecher Community Schools in Flint.

Pratt was arrested on Aug. 16, 2022.

Pratt is currently out on bond. He is due back in court on March 7.

