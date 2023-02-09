The Gateway Hotel and Convention Center rebrands

By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gateway Hotel and Convention Center rebrands

The hotel hosted a grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce their new brand Thursday afternoon.

While there, guests got the chance to tour the building to see all the new renovations made to the hotel and convention space.

The Executive Director of the Flint and Genesee Chamber, Andy Younger, said he believes the renovations will do wonders for tourism and for the community.

“I see this property doing two things; being a great resource for the people who live here and want to have celebrations and special events. But it also has a great opportunity for travel and tourism to attract people to come from all over the state and the country to see what a great place we have to live here,” Younger said.

The hotel joins the Best Western Premier Collection which is an exclusive collection of luxury hotels.

Read next:

