Mancini’s late powerplay goal sends Spirit past Otters, 4-3

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (26-20-2-0) won 4-3 over the Erie Otters (16-27-1-4) Wednesday, February 8, at the Dow Event Center.

Zayne Parekh and Roberto Mancini scored a goal and an assist each for the Spirit. Netminder Tristan Lennox got the start for Saginaw, making 20 saves on 23 shots for his 19th win of the season. Erie’s Pano Fimis earned two helpers. Carey Terrance and Malcom Spence eaech scored a goal and an assist for the Otters. Nolan Lalonde let in four goals on 26 shots in the loss.

The game opened with Saginaw down a skater after PJ Forgione took an interference penalty at 8:57. Erie capitalized on the chance with a goal at 9:20. Pano Fimis gave Carey Terrance the puck to start the play. The center wristed a shot towards Lennox and Malcom Spence deflected it past the netminder to make it 1-0 Otters.

The Spirit answered back with a tally of their own at 11:45 in the first frame. Mitchell Smith passed to Hunter Haight. Zayne Parekh received it next and sent a shot from the top of the right circle over Lalonde’s glove for his 18th goal of the season. Parekh is now just one goal shy of Rick Corriveau’s record for goals by a 16-year-old OHL defenseman (19).

Ian Phillips committed a cross check at 14:48 in the opening period, giving the Otters another powerplay. Much like the first, Erie scored another powerplay goal at 15:17. Malcom Spence got the puck to Carey Terrance and he flew into the zone. The center powered to the net and slipped the puck around Lennox’s pad to make it 2-1 Otters.

Saginaw got their first powerplay after Spencer Sova was called for interference at 18:04 in the opening frame. The penalty spanned the first and second periods.

At the end of the first period, Erie held a 2-1 lead and a 10-9 shot advantage.

The second period started with the Otters killing off the penalty from the previous period.

Saginaw went on the penalty kill after Lincoln Moore committed a slash at 3:30 in the second frame. The Spirit held Erie scoreless on the chance.

Dylan Edwards took a hooking penalty at 7:08 in the middle period, giving Saginaw a man-advantage. Erie was able to kill off the chance with several clearing attempts.

Erie went down a skater after Alexis Daviault was called for cross checking at 9:40 in the middle frame. Saginaw was held scoreless on the chance despite several shots.

The Spirit tied the game up at two with a goal at 14:23 in the second period. Zayne Parekh earned his second point of the game after he stole the puck from an Erie player. From there, the defenseman sent a pass to Matyas Sapovaliv and he rifled a shot over Lalonde’s glove from the circles. The goal was Sapovaliv’s 15th of the season.

Saginaw found themselves on a brief five-on-three chance after Pano Fimis was called for roughing at 15:37 and Owain Johnston took a slashing at 17:01 in the second frame. With several blocked shots and clearing attempts, the Otters were able to kill off both penalties.

At the end of the second period, both teams had 16 shots and two goals apiece.

The third period opened with Saginaw taking the lead at 7:45. Olivier Savard took a slapshot from the top of the point and sent it wide left. Roberto Mancini recovered the puck and passed out front to Nic Sima. Skating in his 100th OHL game, the winger shot the puck between Lalonde’s pads for his fifth of the season.

Saginaw went down a player after Zayne Parekh took a tripping penalty at 11:41 in the third frame. The Otters could not score on the chance.

Erie tied the game at 15:27 in the final period. Pano Fimis passed to Ondrej Molnar on the left side of the zone. The winger wristed a shot through Lennox’s legs to make it three all.

Saginaw went on the powerplay after Sam Alfano committed a tripping penalty at 16:39 in the final frame. The Spirit seized the chance and scored the game winning goal at 18:18. Roberto Mancini received a pass from Sebastien Gervais and put the puck top shelf over Lalonde for his 12th goal of the season. Calem Mangone earned an assist on the play.

With time running out, the Otters were unable to pull their goaltender and Saginaw held on to win 4-3 with a 26-23 shot advantage. With the win, Saginaw improves to 26-20-2-0

Saginaw continues their home stand as they welcome their division rivals the Soo Greyhounds Friday, February 10, at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:05, and tickets are available at Ticketmaster, the Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State Street), Dow Event Center Box Office, and by phone at (989) 497-7747.

Former Red Wing and three-time Stanley Cup winner Chris Osgood will be in the Budweiser Red Room signing autographs and taking pictures with fans before the game begins. The Spirit will also have five trophies from the Hockey Hall of Fame (Jennings, Vezina, Conn Smythe, Norris and Willie O’Ree) on display for fans to view.

