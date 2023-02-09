Michigan high schoolers invited to Northwood Esports open house

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan high school esports fans have the chance to meet some of the most decorated collegiate esports players in U.S. history.

Northwood University is hosting an Esports Open House on March 22, where sophomores, juniors, and seniors can meet with world-champion gamers. Northwood is one of four universities in the state to offer esports programs, yet the school is already one of the best.

Northwood Esports has two world titles under its belt, including the Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022 - the world’s biggest student Valorant tournament. Over the summer, the team won the Collegiate Rocket League World Championship.

Coach Cody Elsen calls them the first collegiate esports dynasty.

“If you’re interested in collegiate gaming, you’ll want to be at this open house,” said Elsen, who earned coach and program director of the year titles from the National Association of Collegiate Esports. “We are the first collegiate esports dynasty – and we want you to check out our facilities and meet with our players.”

In 2022, Northwood Esports was named Program of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Esports.

“We cater to all levels of gaming, so whether you’re a novice or an experienced gamer whose goal is to go pro, Northwood Esports invites you to be part of our program,” Elsen said.

The upcoming Northwood Esports Open House is set to begin with optional tours of Northwood University at 3 p.m. March 22. Check-in officially starts at 4 p.m. at Jordan Hall, and President Kent MacDonald will address attendees at 4:15 p.m.

Students will then hear from Elsen for a program overview. The open house will also feature a Q&A session where students can hear from current esports players. After, students will have a chance to play in the training facility, followed by dinner in the Dow Commons.

“This will be a great chance for anyone who is interested in collegiate gaming to see what it’s like at the home of the best collegiate esports program in America,” Elsen said.

To register for the March 22 open house, click here.

