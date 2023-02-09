Michigan State University supplying grass for 2026 World Cup

“It’s come full circle”
(WILX)
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The World Cup is coming back to North America in 2026 and Michigan State University is playing a big role in its return.

Michigan State University and the University of Tennessee were both selected to provide grass for the 2026 World Cup. They were both chosen because of their renowned programs and FIFA is funding an indoor testing facility at MSU to help further research.

“We definitely need it up sooner rather than later so we can get this testing going,” Ryan Bearss said.

Bearss has been working with the MSU turfgrass program for about 8 years.

“I’ve never looked back since,” said Bearss

The United States last hosted the world cup in 1994 and MSU professor Dr. Trey Rogers worked on the grass research.

“I would say it’s come full circle and even more gratifying than most people would ever know,” said Rogers.

Research on the grass has been going on for quite some time.

“Testing making sure it works and then retesting again,” said Bearss.

Rogers said the technology used in 1994 is also used in today’s research, but it is an evolving technology.

“The other big thing that will be part of the stadiums, the indoor stadiums - at least for the 2026 World Cup - will be lighting technology,” Rogers said. “None of this existed in 1994.”

“To be here now and to kind of see this deja vu moment it’s really full circle,” said Bearss.

Bearss said there is much more to come in the future.

The indoor testing facility at MSU is expected to be up and running by June of this year. The university said the building will help further along the FIFA project and many others to come.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Eugene Pratt
Former teacher accused of sexual assault competent for trial
The developer of the old Merrill High School has turned the building into an apartment complex...
Old Merrill High School building redeveloped into apartment complex
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Feb. 10th
Flint church holds service to honor lives lost to violence
Flint receives $1M grant for park development
Flint church holds service to honor lives lost to violence
Chaos erupts at Michigan Capitol as Senate adjourns abruptly amid tax bill dispute