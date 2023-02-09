MyMichigan Alma nurses reach tentative contract agreement

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The nurses at MyMichigan Alma have reached a tentative agreement for a new three-year contract.

If the agreement is ratified, it would become effective immediately and a strike would be avoided, the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) said in a press release.

About two weeks ago, the union nurses at MyMichigan Alma voted by 97 percent to authorize the union’s bargaining team to call for strike if necessary, the MNA said.

Some of the deal’s highlights include limits to mandatory overtime, competitive wages to recruit and retain nurses, and improving contractual staffing language, the MNA said.

A ratification vote will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16.

“We are hopeful about what our new contract could accomplish for the future of nursing at our hospital, for our patients, and for our community,” said Shenan Shinabarger, registered nurse and president of the local MNA bargaining unit at MyMichigan Alma.

Nurses at McLaren Central in Mt. Pleasant also authorized a strike with a 96 percent vote. Negotiations at McLaren Central will continue Thursday, Feb. 9, the MNA said, adding that a notice of at least 10 days would be provided to the hospital before any strike begins.

