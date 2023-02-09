Newsweek Magazine names Hurley among top ‘smart hospitals’ in world

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Newsweek Magazine has named Hurley Medical Center as one of the top “smart hospitals” in the world.

The magazine named 250 institutions around the world, and Hurley was ranked 115 for using new technology to improve care, health goals and quality of life for patients.

“Technology is a priority because Hurley Medical Center and Hurley Children’s Hospital know advanced technology leads to the best care and outcomes for families. Hurley is a destination hospital for patients across mid-Michigan, the Great Lakes Region and the Thumb. When patients need surgeries, complex diagnoses or specialists who can get them to recovery quicker, they don’t have to travel downstate anymore. The experts and advanced technology are closer, at Hurley Medical Center and Hurley Children’s Hospital,” the hospital said in a press release.

The only other hospital in the state to make the list was the University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine for its use of robots.

“It is a great honor to be recognized again by Newsweek as a hospital that has maximized its use of technology to make patient care better,” said Dr. Michael Roebuck, chief medical information officer at Hurley. “Recognition at this level validates the efforts of both the technology team and the clinical end users.”

