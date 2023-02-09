Old Merrill High School building redeveloped into apartment complex

MERRILL, Mich. (WNEM) - The developer of the old Merrill High School has turned the building into an apartment complex to bring new housing to the area.

“The demand for affordable housing is outstanding in our rural communities and throughout the state, but specifically here in our local communities because there hasn’t been a lot of development recently,” said Ryan Smith, a developer with Gemini Capital Management.

Smith said the project has been in the works for a few years.

With the help of the Village of Merrill and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, he was able to bring the $4 million project to life.

It was a busy open house on Wednesday night, Feb. 8 as people filed through the 17,000-square-foot building.

“We tried to save or salvage as much as we could. Save the exterior building,” Smith said. “We left all the windows the way they were and just replaced them, exposed some of the existing flooring, refurbished it, that type of thing.”

Each unit has its own washer, drier, and stainless-steel appliances. Some units are lofts, which were placed in the gymnasium where builders could take advantage of the high ceilings.

Former students were impressed by what they saw.

“People need places to live and it was just sitting empty as far as I know, so it was a good thing,” said former student Jan Block.

For others, it was a little bittersweet.

Dan Breasbois, the building’s former owner, took a tour with his family, respecting the developer’s preservation of the past.

“Actually saving a piece of Merrill’s history by keeping this old school building going,” Breasbois said.

The developer said he thinks the new complex be fully leased within two weeks. The units range from $600 to $1,200 per month.

