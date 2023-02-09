Rain moving in across Mid-Michigan this morning, some icing possible north

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday’s weather was certainly a rarity for this time of year, and although some stay mild today, we’re back to rain going through the daytime. Especially this morning, some rainfall rates may be on the moderate to heavy side. As you head out the door, be prepared for wet roads and have all of your rain gear! There are also school closings and delays coming in, take a look at the full list here.

Conditions wind down towards the end of the week, and the weekend sees another round of brighter weather like Wednesday.

Today

Rain has been moving in from the south nearly right on schedule early this morning. You can track it right here as you head out the door! You’ll want all of your rain gear for the bus stops this morning as more rain continues to lift north. The heaviest rainfall rates will be this morning, centered around the 9 AM hour.

The heaviest rain on Thursday will be during the morning hours. (WNEM)

By the early afternoon, a brief lull in the rain is still expected to be seen, then lighter scattered showers will pick back up towards dinner. A few snow showers should mix in with that too, but accumulations are expected to remain minimal for locations that do see some flakes fly (like Houghton Lake, Rose City, and Harrison).

Showers on Thursday afternoon will be lighter than the morning. (WNEM)

Rainfall totals are holding well with at least 0.5″ in our northern counties, then closer to 1″ in the Tri-Cities and south. Anyone who sees the heaviest rain this morning could eventually see totals pushing up over 1″. The melting snowpack on Wednesday has helped to minimize some flooding impact potential, but this will still be enough to rain to create standing water in areas prone to see it.

Rainfall will add up to between 0.5" and 1"+. (WNEM)

Wind gusts have trended just slightly downward for today, still breezy nonetheless though. The strongest wind gusts will be around 35 mph from the southwest across the Thumb, Tri-Cities, and Flint, while locations outside of there will see a wind closer to just 10 to 20 mph. That wind direction will be variable there, the reason for that is with the low passing directly over.

The strongest wind gusts will be southeast today, a lighter and variable wind to the northwest. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any rain and snow mix will be winding down during the early overnight, then the rest of the overnight sees generally dry weather. Temperatures will fall to around 33 degrees with the wind from the northwest. That will be gusting to around 25 to 30 mph with a sustained wind from 15 to 25 mph. A few icy spots will be possible on roads up north if temperatures manage to fall enough through the overnight (possibly closer to 30 degrees).

Friday

The northwesterly wind holds for Friday allowing lake-effect snow showers to pass through Mid-Michigan. These snow showers will be more isolated, so it’s not a guarantee to see them in any given location. There will be a lot of cloud coverage on Friday which could lead to some scattered drizzle too. High temperatures will reach up to around 34 degrees.

Friday will see mostly dry weather, but some scattered snow showers may cross through the area. (WNEM)

Take a look at the nice weekend ahead in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

