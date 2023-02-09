Rain and snow taper off, cooler Friday, beautiful weekend follows

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a messy day around Mid-Michigan, with some areas seeing icy roads this morning, others seeing heavy rainfall, and as we’ve started to move into the evening, a bit of snow.

Luckily the wet weather will slow down a bit late tonight, and a quieter stretch settles in for Friday and even more so this weekend. As for our temperatures, plan for a brief drop on Friday, before things ramp back up this weekend and next week. It’s not out of the question we see some 50 degree temperatures at times next week!

This Evening & Overnight

The worst of the rain moved out this morning, and lighter amounts are expected with this secondary round, but still, showers will be a nuisance for the early parts of tonight. If you have evening plans or errands, be sure to check out our Interactive Radar as the night goes along.

Some of our northern areas are seeing snow this evening and that will bring the chance for some slick roads in those areas through this evening also. Temperatures are a little closer to the freezing mark in those areas, so just be careful. Accumulations are possible, but should remain pretty minor.

Showers are still possible overnight, but will be much more isolated.

Widespread rain and snow will taper off by Friday night. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be tricky tonight, as our highs for Friday will likely be achieved at midnight in the middle 40s for most, but we’ll cool off to around the low 30s by the bus stops and commutes tomorrow. Winds will be breezy overnight, around 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the northwest, so wind chills will likely feel like the 20s, if not teens in spots.

Friday

Low temperatures on Friday morning. (WNEM)

Spotty snow showers are expected on Friday, and there’s a chance some drizzle could mix in too. But it should be a much easier day to get through with wet weather not being quite as persistent as today.

Scattered snow showers are possible Friday afternoon. (WNEM)

Temperatures will warm a few degrees from where they bottom out in the morning, but not by much. Expect values in the lower to middle 30s for the afternoon. Winds will remain around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to around 25 miles per hour. Wind chills will remain in the 20s most of the day with this in mind.

Skies will be clearing out Friday night. (WNEM)

Dry weather takes over into your Friday night plans, with lows eventually settling in the 20s as skies clear out into Saturday morning.

Saturday & Sunday

Your weekend preview! (WNEM)

This will be a winner of a weekend, with sunshine expected both days this weekend. We may struggle to even find clouds through most of the weekend, which for early February is tough to do!

Highs will be in the middle 30s to low 40s on Saturday, with mostly middle 40s expected on Sunday. Our warmth on both days will be fueld by a southwesterly wind that’s a bit stronger on Saturday (10 to 20 miles per hour), then lightens up to around 5 to 15 miles per hour on Sunday.

Dry weather is expected Sunday night, but clouds will increase into Monday, with lows in the 20s and low 30s.

