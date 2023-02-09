Saginaw YMCA receives grant for children’s out-of-school enrichment

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw YMCA was awarded a $375,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Education, through the State Alliance of Michigan YMCAs, to provide out-of-school time learning to help Saginaw’s kids to recover academic and social skills post-pandemic.

The Saginaw YMCA received a similar, smaller grant last year and was awarded a larger grant this year due to demonstrated measurable success.

This grant recognizes the learning recovery needs in the Saginaw community, the success of YMCA programming at its facilities on Fordney, its YMCA Camp Timbers branch in West Branch, and its partnerships with county schools.

“For more than 150 years, the Y has responded to crucial needs like this in our community,” said Steve Meyer, Saginaw YMCA CEO. “We are so much more than a gym and swim. In this case, we are an extension of schools and families.”

The YMCA’s work plan includes evidence-based, expanded learning opportunities for after-school tutoring, mentoring, and leadership. It also brings more agriculture, art, music, literacy, STEM, health, and recreation programming to summer day and overnight camps.

“This new grant will empower caring adults to help youth throughout Saginaw County in new and necessary ways. Enrichment and educational support is just one more example of our mission to promote youth development, healthy living, and social responsibilities,” Meyer said.

Their goals include improving school attendance, academic outcomes, positive behaviors, and skill acquisition.

If your Saginaw County child is in need of an out-of-school learning time, reach out to the Saginaw YMCA at 989-753-7721, ext. 213.

