Work on Independence Bridge to continue throughout Feb.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Independence Bridge will continue to have closures during February as workers prepare for the start of demo work.

The Bay City Bridge Partners are asking for the continued patience of residents as work on the Independence Bridge continues throughout the month.

On Feb. 7, they said workers were decoupling the bascules of the bridge, which would allow the northbound and southbound spans to operate separately from each other.

Bay City Bridge Partners released the following closure dates:

Feb. 10-11: Full closure to demo and remove sections of the median.

Feb. 12-19: Single-lane closures in each direction to create the crossover lanes needed for the shift of traffic to the northbound lanes.

Feb. 20-22: Full closure to stripe the northbound lanes to accommodate 2-way traffic.

The organization asks that residents continue to monitor their Facebook posts as closure dates may change with weather conditions.

