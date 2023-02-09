Work on Independence Bridge to continue throughout Feb.

By Hannah Mose
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Independence Bridge will continue to have closures during February as workers prepare for the start of demo work.

The Bay City Bridge Partners are asking for the continued patience of residents as work on the Independence Bridge continues throughout the month.

On Feb. 7, they said workers were decoupling the bascules of the bridge, which would allow the northbound and southbound spans to operate separately from each other.

Bay City Bridge Partners released the following closure dates:

  • Feb. 10-11: Full closure to demo and remove sections of the median.
  • Feb. 12-19: Single-lane closures in each direction to create the crossover lanes needed for the shift of traffic to the northbound lanes.
  • Feb. 20-22: Full closure to stripe the northbound lanes to accommodate 2-way traffic.

The organization asks that residents continue to monitor their Facebook posts as closure dates may change with weather conditions.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saginaw man is dead following a crash on US-10 Wednesday morning that involved multiple...
Saginaw man dies after being ejected from vehicle during multi-vehicle crash on US-10
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’

Latest News

Former Flint police chief pleads no contest to illegal gambling charges
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9
Saginaw YMCA receives grant for children’s out-of-school enrichment
The Northwood University Esports team.
Michigan high schoolers invited to Northwood Esports open house