Boil water advisory issued for Flint residents after water main break

Flint Water Plant
Flint Water Plant(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Flint residents following a water main break Friday morning.

The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

It happened on Cedar Street near the Shelter of Flint.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area while crews work to restore water service.

City residents are being asked to boil water for drinking and cooking.

