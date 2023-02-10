Excited Goat Coffee Company opens second location

The Excited Goat Coffee Company, a local coffee shop, opened up its second location today in Bay City.
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Excited Goat Coffee Company, a local coffee shop, opened up its second location today in Bay City.

The coffee company served up fresh cups of joe at its new store on North Euclid Avenue in Bay City.

The original store is located on West Center Road in Essexville.

“You know everybody’s concerned about bridges, and east side and west side and closures and all that stuff, so the ability to have one on each side of the bridge is a really a win for us,” said Josh Sharrow, the owner.

Both locations are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

