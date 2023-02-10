Flint church holds service to honor lives lost to violence

By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Church Without Walls in Flint held an event to honor the lives of those lost to violence on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The church held a Hope, Healing, and Remembrance service and provided resources for those dealing with the grief of loss.

“I know that we can rise above the pain and start again,” said one speaker at the event.

The service was hosted by the church along with Community Partner, giving guests a space to grieve together. Whether it be murder, a car crash, or a shooting, families had the opportunity to bond through their pain.

“We have to arise. We do that with God, our community,” said another speaker.

The night offered prayer, poetry, music, praise dancing, and grief counselors if needed.

Guests were given the opportunity to come up and share their loved one’s story and offer healing and words of wisdom to others struggling with death.

The event ended with a reminder of the importance of sticking together during hard times.

