Flint receives $1M grant for park development

(Gray)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources awarded $1 million to the city of Flint for development of the St. John Neighborhood Memorial Park.

Flint was chosen as one of the grant recipients of the DNR’s Michigan Spark Grant on Thursday, Feb. 9.

According to the city of Flint, to grant will fund the following improvements:

  • A new playground
  • A new parking lot
  • Improvements to trail crossings at street intersections
  • Repairs to seven existing scenic river overlooks
  • Repaving of over 3.5 miles of the Flint River Trail, which runs through the park

The park is also supported by $250,000 from the City of Flint General Fund and $500,000 in City of Flint ARPA funds, the city said.

St. John Street Historical Committee is helping the city develop a vision for the park and commemorate the neighborhood that was demolished to make way for I-475 in the early 1970s, which the city said was a thriving, racially diverse, self-sustaining community.

“We have a responsibility to reinvest in communities of color that were harmed through racist urban renewal practices, and we want to make sure we make those communities whole again,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “The St. John Street neighborhood holds a special place in our hearts and minds, and I’m thankful for this investment by the State of Michigan, especially during Black History Month.”

Neeley encourages the community to explore this important aspect of history by watching the St. John Street Oral History Documentary.

