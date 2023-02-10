Flint residents and businesses impacted by boil filtered water advisory

The water main break in Flint has impacted residents and businesses across the city since Friday morning, Feb. 10.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 24-inch line failed near the Cedar Street reservoir Friday morning, causing a drop in water pressure throughout the city.

As a result, city leaders issued a boil filtered water advisory.

The advisory caused at least one restaurant, White Horse Tavern, to close for the day.

Christopher Poulos, one of the owners of White Horse Tavern, said he got a call from the Genesee County Health Department saying there were rules he’d have to follow if he decided to stay open.

“You can sell bottled pop, canned beer, but they have to drink from the can. You can’t wash any glasses. Can’t cook any food. Any food that you cook after 10 a.m. this morning with water has to be thrown out,” Poulos said. “And I’m going ok that’s fine, thank goodness I only made one batch of soup. And we have to do what we have to do.”

Restaurants are not the only places being affected by this advisory, however.

Hurley Medical Center said the advisory is having minimal impact on its patient care, adding surgeries have not been affected.

“Whenever something like this happens, we activate our Emergency Operation and Water Safety Plans which puts contingencies into motion such as providing bottled water where needed,” said Peggy Agar, spokesperson for Hurley.

McLaren Flint said they have a comprehensive water management plan for these situations.

“Among other protocols, includes a secondary filtering and disinfection system at the hospital to ensure quality is maintained,” said Dave Jones, a spokesperson from McLaren.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said if all goes well, the boil filtered water advisory should be lifted on Monday, Feb. 13.

