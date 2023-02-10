Huron Co. woman wins $1M on Big Spin Show

A Huron County woman won $1 million on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin Show.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A Huron County woman won $1 million on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin Show.

Aimee Krull, of Port Austin, was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online.

“When I saw the lottery caller ID come up on my phone, I knew instantly that I had been selected to be on The Big Spin show and started crying,” Krull said. “I have so many emotions running through me after winning $1 million. It is such a dream! I am going to have a big party in Port Austin to celebrate with everyone.”

With her winnings, she plans to buy a car, complete home renovations, and take a vacation.

“Winning this prize provides a sense of financial relief,” she said.

