Michigan police department offering ‘Valentine’s Day special’

By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATH TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bath Township Police Department announced its ‘Valentines Day special’ to help residents celebrate the upcoming holiday.

In their Facebook post on Feb. 10, they told residents that they don’t want you to forget those “ex’s that did you wrong.”

“Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with illegal guns in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” the police department said.

The ‘Valentine’s Day special’ includes limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations, and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy.

“This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner. We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass by!” the police department said.

Bath Township police said they are joining police departments nationwide for this ‘Valentine’s special’ and their operators are standing by! Just call 517-641-6271.

