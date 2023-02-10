Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

(MGN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization.

Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.

Read: Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

Police said they would never ask for money over the phone.

