Sheriff’s office arrests wrong-way driver on I-69

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver who was traveling the wrong way on I-69.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 near Bancroft.

The sheriff’s office engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, who they say was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lanes.

The suspect’s vehicle was stopped as it left the roadway and became stuck in the median.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies recovered what they suspect to be narcotics from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said, adding they believe the suspect was under the influence at the time.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.