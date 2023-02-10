Sheriff’s office arrests wrong-way driver on I-69

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver who was traveling the wrong way on I-69.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 near Bancroft.

The sheriff’s office engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, who they say was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lanes.

The suspect’s vehicle was stopped as it left the roadway and became stuck in the median.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies recovered what they suspect to be narcotics from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said, adding they believe the suspect was under the influence at the time.

