Skies clear tonight, sunnier and warmer weekend follows

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re drying out slightly today compared to where we were on Thursday, but snow showers are still passing through early this evening.

These snow showers are dropping visibility occasionally on the roads, but otherwise haven’t caused too many disruptions as they’ve passed through. They should wind down soon and once they do, conditions are expected to be much drier, and much brighter as we head into the weekend. And if you’re a fan of the warmth, you’ll like this weekend and next week!

This Evening & Overnight

Your Friday evening planner. (WNEM)

Snow showers this evening should end well before midnight, and skies will begin clearing into the overnight hours. Any accumulation with these snow showers, would be very minor. Our traffic map as of 4:30 PM has been showing minimal issue, so we don’t anticipate major problems during your Friday night plans.

Low temperatures for Friday night & Saturday morning. (WNEM)

With temperatures set to fall into the teens and 20s for overnight lows, be mindful of any roads that remain wet or damp today. Winds will turn from northwesterly to southwesterly overnight, remaining around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Saturday & Sunday

Both days this weekend will be incredibly pleasant for early February. We acknowledge this won’t be a nice weekend for those who enjoy or rely on winter sports, but otherwise, it’ll be nice to see the sun and the temperatures will be quite nice.

Side note: If you’re hoping for some colder air before the season is up, there are some hints that we could see a return of the cold sometime in the second half of the month. It’s never a guarantee this far out, but it’s a signal nonetheless, so there is hope!

High temps for Saturday, February 11th. (WNEM)

Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the 30s to middle 40s, with a southwesterly breeze that may gust near 30 miles per hour. Wind chills will be cooler due to this.

Dry weather and clear skies last right into your Saturday evening plans, with no issues expected to get in your way, other than temperatures cooling down into the 20s.

High temperatures for Sunday, February 12th. (WNEM)

Sunny skies are expected again on Sunday, with a day of highs in the middle and potentially upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will remain out of the southwest, but should be lighter than Saturday around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Clouds will start moving back in late Sunday night, but dry weather should continue through the overnight hours. Plan for lows in the upper 20s to low 30s Monday morning.

