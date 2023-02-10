Slick roads north Friday morning, then a bright weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday was definitely a washout with all of the rain that moved through. Some snow showers on the backside of that in the middle of the night have brought some road accumulations this morning, prompting some school closings too. Through today, conditions will dry out again but stay brisk, then a very bright weekend is ahead of us!

Today

Students who still have school today should expect temperatures in the lower 30s at the morning bus stops, but essentially the same temperatures into the afternoon stops too. The wind will keep wind chills in the 20s all day, so be sure to have your layers! Highs today will officially reach the 35 degree mark.

Friday will have highs around 34 to 35 degrees, but cooler north. (WNEM)

A few scattered snow showers or some drizzle is expected, but this will be quite hit-or-miss with it being lake-effect. Where we don’t have any snow or drizzle today, the wind will help to dry out roadways that are just damp. Roads up north that are icy and snowy will melt as salt gets put down.

Friday will see some lake-effect snow showers and drizzle. (WNEM)

Tonight

Decreasing clouds take us through the overnight with dry weather. Lows fall to 21 degrees as a result, but it will generally be a quiet night! The wind will shift from the northwest to the southwest, allowing the warm up to start for the weekend. Overnight wind speeds will be from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Winds at the upper-end of that range will occur earlier in the night.

Friday night will fall down to the lower 20s. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The weekend will see conditions like Wednesday make a return. Expect plenty of sun with temperatures warming back up. Highs should reach up to around 40 degrees on Saturday, then 45 degrees on Sunday. The wind will be stronger on Saturday with a speed of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, with a southwest direction. The wind stays southwesterly on Sunday, but lighter at 5 to 15 mph. Overall, weekend plans and travel will be in good shape! Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

Sunny skies and milder temperatures make a return over the weekend! (WNEM)

More warmth holds into next week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

