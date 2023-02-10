Spirit host Hounds, Hockey Hall of Fame Friday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (26-20-2-0) host their division rival the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (14-22-8-5) Friday, February 10, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Former Red Wing and three-time Stanley Cup winner Chris Osgood will be in the Budweiser Red Room signing autographs and taking pictures with fans before the game begins. The Spirit will also have five individual awards from the Hockey Hall of Fame (Jennings, Vezina, Conn Smythe, Norris, and Willie O’Ree) on display for fans to view, along with the IHL’s Turner Cup.

Tickets:

Ticketmaster

Phone: (989) 497-7747

In-Person: Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State St.), Dow Event Center Box Office

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 467

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Time:

The Spirit won 4-3 over the Erie Otters Wednesday, February 8, at the Dow Event Center. Zayne Parekh scored a goal and an assist in the win, while Tristan Lennox collected his 19th victory of the season.

Box Score & Highlights

The Soo fell 5-4 in OT to the Windsor Spitfires Thursday, February 9, at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario. Greyhounds’ Kalvyn Watson scored with two and a half minutes to send it to overtime. Julian Fantino netted a goal and an assist in the loss.

Box Score & Highlights

This Season:

This is the fifth of eight scheduled matchups between the Spirit and the Greyhounds, with both teams taking two games apiece. The third game, which was on December 29, saw Saginaw win 5-4 in overtime at home. Three Spirit skaters earned two or more points, including Pavel Mintyukov who scored the game winning goal in overtime. Brett Fullerton got the start for Saginaw, making 21 saves on 25 shots. Greyhounds’ Andrew Gibson scored a goal with under four minutes to go, sending the game to extra time. Kalvyn Watson and Jordan D’intino both scored a goal and an assist for the Soo. Samuel Ivanov let in five goals on 37 shots.

On January 18, the Greyhounds won 6-3 at home and tied the series at two apiece. Dean Loukus netted a goal and an assist for the Spirit. Tristan Lennox backstopped for Saginaw, making 22 saves on 28 shots. Brenden Sirizzotti and Kalvyn Watson both earned three points for the Soo. Goaltender Samuel Ivanov made 13 saves on 16 shots.

Players to Watch:

Hunter Haight has found success after being acquired from the Barrie Colts earlier this season. He’s earned 18 points (10G, 18A) in 24 games for Saginaw. Michael Misa has the most points (50), assists (29), and is second in goals (21) for all OHL rookies. The forward leads all scoring for the Spirit. Andrew Oke’s 3.35 goals against average (GAA) and .887 save percentage (SV%) are the best for any Saginaw goaltenders.

The Soo’s Bryce McConnell-Barker has the most goals (26) and points (59) for his team. Kirill Kudryavtsev’s 34 assists leads the Greyhounds. Charlie Shenkel holds top goaltending marks, posting a 3.13 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

The Greyhounds have two (2) players drafted into the NHL, including Bryce McConnell-Barker (New York Rangers) and Kirill Kudryavtsev (Vancouver).

