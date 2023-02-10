State awards $2.4M for schools to expand child health centers

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2.4 million in grants to 26 schools for new health services.

“We congratulate the 26 planning grant recipients and thank them for their commitment to the health of children and families in their communities,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We will work closely with them to increase access to high-quality health services for children and adolescents in Michigan.”

The funded sites include:

Benzie Leelanau District Health Department – Suttons Bay and Frankfort-Elberta Public Schools

Family Medical Center of Michigan Inc. – Springbrook Middle School

Sterling Area Health Center – (two school districts TBD)

Ottawa Area Intermediate School District – (school TBD)

Baldwin Family Health Care – Reed City and Evart Schools

Public Health, Delta and Menominee Counties – Bay College Campus Health Center

Cass City Public Schools – (school TBD)

Community Mental Health for Central Michigan – Shepard School District

Mott Children’s Health Center – Mt. Morris Community and Education Center and Genesee School District

Sanilac County Health Department – Sandusky School District

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers – Bay City Central High School

MyMichigan Health Foundation – Alma and St. Louis Public Schools

District Health Department #4 – Hillman Community Schools

Concord Community School District

Otsego Public Schools

Hamilton Community Health Network – School-linked in Genesee County

Eaton Regional Educational Service Agency – Grand Ledge High School

Springport Public Schools

Catherine’s Health Center – Kentwood Public Schools

Ingham County Health Department – East Lansing Public Schools

Ascension Southeast Michigan Community Health – Lamphere Public Schools

The grants will help provide a safe and caring place for children and adolescents to learn positive health behaviors, prevent diseases and receive needed medical care and support, the state said.

