State awards $2.4M for schools to expand child health centers

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2.4 million in grants to 26 schools for new health services.

“We congratulate the 26 planning grant recipients and thank them for their commitment to the health of children and families in their communities,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We will work closely with them to increase access to high-quality health services for children and adolescents in Michigan.”

The funded sites include:

  • Benzie Leelanau District Health Department – Suttons Bay and Frankfort-Elberta Public Schools
  • Family Medical Center of Michigan Inc. – Springbrook Middle School
  • Sterling Area Health Center – (two school districts TBD)
  • Ottawa Area Intermediate School District – (school TBD)
  • Baldwin Family Health Care – Reed City and Evart Schools
  • Public Health, Delta and Menominee Counties – Bay College Campus Health Center
  • Cass City Public Schools – (school TBD)
  • Community Mental Health for Central Michigan – Shepard School District
  • Mott Children’s Health Center – Mt. Morris Community and Education Center and Genesee School District
  • Sanilac County Health Department – Sandusky School District
  • Great Lakes Bay Health Centers – Bay City Central High School
  • MyMichigan Health Foundation – Alma and St. Louis Public Schools
  • District Health Department #4 – Hillman Community Schools
  • Concord Community School District
  • Otsego Public Schools
  • Hamilton Community Health Network – School-linked in Genesee County
  • Eaton Regional Educational Service Agency – Grand Ledge High School
  • Springport Public Schools
  • Catherine’s Health Center – Kentwood Public Schools
  • Ingham County Health Department – East Lansing Public Schools
  • Ascension Southeast Michigan Community Health – Lamphere Public Schools

The grants will help provide a safe and caring place for children and adolescents to learn positive health behaviors, prevent diseases and receive needed medical care and support, the state said.

