Full sunshine with above normal temperatures this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Above normal temperatures continue across Mid-Michigan for the entirety of the 7 day forecast, which includes the 40s both days this weekend and 3 days of 50s next week. If you are a fan of the warmth, its nice to have the sun, warmth and weekend all line up for us!

Temperatures are cool this morning, in the mid 20s but we are quickly rising into the 30s by lunchtime for many of us, with low 40s during the middle of the afternoon for those near and south of the Saginaw Bay. We will cool those temperatures down tonight into the low 30s and upper 20s, so some frost of patchy light fog could be possible for a brief time tomorrow morning. Into Sunday afternoon temperatures will have no problem returning to the low 40s with some folks south of the Bay reaching the mid 40s.

Its all sunshine in the forecast for today and tomorrow across the area. Clouds will return Sunday night into Monday morning, but even then, Monday afternoon AND Tuesday will have a decent amount of sunshine!

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour for this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

