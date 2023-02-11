Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:17 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
Flint Water Plant
Boil water advisory issued for Flint residents after water main break
Bath Twp. 'Valentines Day special'
Michigan police department offering ‘Valentine’s Day special’
Sheriff’s office arrests wrong-way driver on I-69

Latest News

A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Flint residents frustrated following water main break
Former President Donald Trump listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse,...
AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified