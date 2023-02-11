Spirit wrap weekend with Spitfires

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (26-20-2-1) end a four-game home stand as they host their division rivals the Windsor Spitfires (34-12-3-1) Saturday, February 11, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Tonight’s game is the Talk Today, Hope for Tomorrow mental health awareness night in conjunction with the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network. There will be members from the network in the Budweiser Red Room as well as resources available prior to the game. For more information, head to their website.

Tickets:

Ticketmaster

Phone: (989) 497-7747

In-Person: Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State St.), Dow Event Center Box Office

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 467

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Time:

Saginaw lost 4-3 in a shootout against the Soo Greyhounds Friday, February 10, at the Dow Event Center. Tristan Lennox made 17 saves while Hunter Haight tallied a goal and an assist in the loss.

Box Score & Highlights

Windsor won 5-4 in overtime over the Greyhounds Thursday, February 9, at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario. Jacob Maillet scored a goal and two assists for the Spitfires and Mathias Onuska made 29 saves on 33 shots.

Box Score & Highlights

This Season:

This is the seventh meeting of eight scheduled between the Spirit and the Spitfires, with Windsor winning four of the six games played so far. On January 12, the Spitfires won 7-4 at home. Rodwin Dionicio earned three assists and Shane Wright scored a goal and an assist in his first game for Windsor. Joey Costanzo posted 22 saves on 26 shots. Dean Loukus potted two goals and Michael Misa netted two helpers for Saginaw. Tristan Lennox made 23 saves on 29 shots.

Two days later, on January 14, Saginaw fell 5-3 to Windsor at home. Brett Harrison and Liam Greentree both scored a goal and an assist for the Spitfires. Joey Costanzo earned a win by stopping 30 of 33 shots. Mitchell Smith netted two assists and Andrew Oke made 36 saves on 40 shots.

Players to Watch:

Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh is one goal away from tying the OHL record for most goals by a defenseman in his 16-year-old season. He currently sits at 18 and is second in goals for his team. Dean Loukus leads the Spirit with 30 assists, while Michael Misa leads in goals (21) and points (50). Andrew Oke leads Saginaw netminders with a 3.35 goals against average (GAA) and an .887 save percentage (SV%).

Shane Wright has been deadly since he joined the Spitfires at the OHL trade deadline. In seven games, the Seattle Kraken draft pick has six goals and eight assists for 14 points. Matthew Maggio leads Windsor in all scoring aspects (41G, 43A, 84P) and is on a fourteen-game point streak. In that span, he has 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points. Maggio also leads the OHL in goals and points. Goaltender Joey Costanzo’s 3.14 GAA and .900 SV% are the best for his team.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Windsor has five (5) players drafted into the NHL, including Brett Harrison (Boston), Shane Wright (Seattle), Matthew Maggio (New York Islanders), Daniil Sobolev (Montreal), and Jacob Holmes (Dallas).

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.