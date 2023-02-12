Broken water main repaired, boil water advisory remains in place for Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Flint announced Sunday morning that a broken water main has been repaired but the boil water advisory for residents will remain in place.

The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

It happened on Cedar Street near the Shelter of Flint. According to Mike Brown, director of the Department of Public Works division, the break happened out in a field and it was not noticed right away.

The city said the 24″ transmission main has been repressurized, but will remain out of service until two rounds of bacteria testing have been completed. The boil water advisory will remain in place until Monday.

The city said it is thankful for residents’ patience as precautions continue to protect public health and safety.

