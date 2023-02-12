Emergency teams continue search for missing man

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A water rescue has become a recovery mission following reports of a capsized boat Sunday morning, according to the Thomas Township Fire Department.

Fire Chief Mike Cousins said first responders were notified around 1:30 a.m. that a boat with two occupants capsized on the Tittabawassee River close to the bridge on Gratiot Road.

Officials said one of the passengers on the boat made it to shore safely, and a rescue mission began to find the other.

Thomas Township Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene, along with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, Saginaw Township and James Township Fire Departments, and the Saginaw County Sheriff dive team.

Cousins said that rescuers used sonar equipment that is able to see under the water.

“Unfortunately, we had to switch from a rescue to recovery,” Cousins said.

Cousins said the missing victim is a 30-year-old man. Investigators do not know why they were on a boat or how it capsized, but they do believe the incident to be accidental.

Thomas Township Public Safety is asking residents to avoid Gratiot Road to help keep the emergency scene safe for responders.

