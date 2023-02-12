Emergency teams continue search for missing man

Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.(WNEM TV5)
By Hannah Jewell and Anna Kathman
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A water rescue has become a recovery mission following reports of a capsized boat Sunday morning, according to the Thomas Township Fire Department.

Fire Chief Mike Cousins said first responders were notified around 1:30 a.m. that a boat with two occupants capsized on the Tittabawassee River close to the bridge on Gratiot Road.

Officials said one of the passengers on the boat made it to shore safely, and a rescue mission began to find the other.

Thomas Township Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene, along with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, Saginaw Township and James Township Fire Departments, and the Saginaw County Sheriff dive team.

Cousins said that rescuers used sonar equipment that is able to see under the water.

“Unfortunately, we had to switch from a rescue to recovery,” Cousins said.

Cousins said the missing victim is a 30-year-old man. Investigators do not know why they were on a boat or how it capsized, but they do believe the incident to be accidental.

Thomas Township Public Safety is asking residents to avoid Gratiot Road to help keep the emergency scene safe for responders.

Stay with TV5 on the air and online for updates on this developing story.

Read next:

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Bath Twp. 'Valentines Day special'
Michigan police department offering ‘Valentine’s Day special’
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. fighter jet has shot down an...
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

Latest News

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, February 12
First Alert- Sunday morning, February 12
Years after former Saginaw Spirit player Terry Trafford committed suicide, the team is honoring...
Saginaw Spirit Host Mental Health Awareness Game
First Alert- Saturday evening, February 11