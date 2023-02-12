Saginaw Spirit Host Mental Health Awareness Game

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Years after former Saginaw Spirit player Terry Trafford committed suicide, the team is honoring his life by helping others who are suffering with mental health issues.

“We thought that this was a great way to honor someone who lost their life to suicide, but to also be here to have hope and to make sure that no other family has to go through or through teams to go through what we did when Terry Trafford had ended his life,” said Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network Executive Director Barb Smith.

The Spirit have partnered with the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network for a mental health awareness game night at the Dow Event Center. Hockey fans were able to find resource tables that help to promote the importance of mental health and community based organizations that provide mental health services.

“This is part of the OHL where all teams have a mental health awareness night,” said Smith.

During the game, videos were shown that featured Spirit players talking about the importance of mental health. All proceeds from the “Talk Today, Hope For Tomorrow” game will go to the non-profit to continue their programs to help prevent suicide and care for those impacted by it.

“Hoping that people realize there’s a lot of help in the community, there’s people that care people that are willing to help and that no one is alone,” said Smith.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

