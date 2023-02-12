Smooth workweek start, rain returns late evening Valentine’s Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although temperatures haven’t been ideal for those who enjoy or rely on winter temperatures, it’s still been a beautiful weekend around the area.

Sunshine has been around from start to finish this weekedn and we’ll have plenty of it as we begin a brand new workweek. Our next chance for rain isn’t too far off, but we’ll be in good shape through at least Tuesday afternoon. As for temperatures, expect a well above average week when it comes to warmth.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain clear through the first half of the night, but we’ll see clouds increase during the overnight hours. Despite these clouds moving in, no wet weather is expected from them.

Low temperatures Sunday night & Monday AM. (WNEM)

These clouds will prevent temperatures from falling too far, with lows expected to be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be light tonight, out of the southwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Monday

Skies will have some cloud cover as we begin the day on Monday, but we don’t expect this to be an all day affair. We should see those thin out as the morning goes along, with skies trending toward mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the lower and middle 40s for most areas tomorrow afternoon, with a wind turning from southwesterly to west northwestely around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 miles per hour are possible.

Skies will remain mostly clear into Monday night, with lows in the middle to upper 20s.

Valentine’s Day

Rain returns to the area Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Skies will start out mostly sunny on Valentine’s Day, but clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon and evening, trending mostly cloudy by your evening drive on Tuesday. We do expect some rain to eventually follow, but at this moment, we expect the rain to hold off until after 7 PM. Of course, there is still time for some adjustment, but we expect it to follow the cloud cover by a little bit thanks to the very dry conditions to start the day.

Expected rainfall amounts Tuesday evening through Wednesday. (WNEM)

The rain that moves in for Valentine’s Day night and into Wednesday shouldn’t be as heavy as our rain last week. We expect 0.25″ or less for most areas, and if someone goes above that, it won’t be by much.

High temperatures Tuesday will be very mild. (WNEM)

Highs ahead of the rain on Tuesday will remain warm, with another chance to touch 50 degrees in our warmest areas.

