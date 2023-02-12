Sunshine and well above normal temperatures Sunday. Some sunshine tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We have another day of beautiful conditions in store with full sun and temperatures headed for the mid forties for much of Mid-Michigan.

Conditions will be pretty straight forward, and pleasant, today, with full sunshine a light southwest breeze and temperatures warming into the mid 40s this afternoon. It’s also not impossible that a few folks make a run towards 50 today. It’s also not impossible that a few locations right along the lake shore, north of the Saginaw Bay, see high temperatures only make it into the mid-upper 30s due to flow from Lake Huron coming onshore, keeping localized temperatures much cooler then other folks further inland.

This evening temperatures cool off into the lower 30s with some cloud cover headed back into Mid-Michigan overnight. We will start out Monday on the dry side with temperatures in the lower 30s. Also to start Monday, cloud cover will remain in place for what will likely be most of the morning hours, and possibly into early afternoon before skies clear out a bit later into the afternoon hours giving way to more sunshine!

Tuesday also starts dry with some sunshine, but clouds will increase during the daytime as our next rain chances approach. Thankfully for Tuesday, the best rain chances hold off until the evening, becoming most likely after dark.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, Monday morning, Monday afternoon and Monday evening:

